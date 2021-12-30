30 million families to benefit under Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme: CM Buzdar

Web Desk BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 01:55 pm
Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar—Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that 30 million families in Punjab will be able to benefit from the Naya Pakistan health programme.

The chief minister stated that every family will be able to get treatment of up to Rs1 million from any private or government hospital.

On December 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the commencement of a programme to provide health insurance for all Punjab citizens.

The premier said that by the end of March, all households in the province will have received the ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card.

Read more: PM Imran Ensures health insurance To All Citizens Under Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card

Families can receive free medical treatment for up to Rs1 million per year under the scheme.

Punjab becomes the second province to offer residents health insurance after the scheme was successfully launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which began offering all of its resident’s health insurance under the same programme in February.

Read more: By March, govt to dole out health cards among 30 million families in Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for leading the project in the province during the program’s inaugural event in Lahore.

“This is a landmark, defining moment in the journey of Pakistan becoming a welfare state,” the prime minister said.

He stated that a total of Rs440 billion would be spent on health insurance over a three-year period as part of the scheme.

However, he added, “This is not just [about] health insurance. This is [about setting up] a health system.”

Read More

2 mins ago
Siberian winds bring winter chills in Karachi

KARACHI: Winters intensified further on Saturday with the low pressure over Siberia...
3 mins ago
Family of Kashmiri student charged with 'sedition' await his return

The acrimonious relations between India and Pakistan hunt the cricket field as...
8 mins ago
ANP’s mayoral candidate gunned down in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR: A candidate of the Awami National Party (ANP) for the post...
20 mins ago
Afghan acting FM arrives in Pakistan to participate in OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: The interim Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday reached...
22 mins ago
Moonis Elahi directs WAPDA to ensure foolproof security at Dasu Hydropower Project

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi has directed the Water...
1 hour ago
OIC conference on Afghanistan holds paramount importance: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the 17th Extra-ordinary...