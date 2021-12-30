30 million families to benefit under Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that 30 million families in Punjab will be able to benefit from the Naya Pakistan health programme.

The chief minister stated that every family will be able to get treatment of up to Rs1 million from any private or government hospital.

On December 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the commencement of a programme to provide health insurance for all Punjab citizens.

The premier said that by the end of March, all households in the province will have received the ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card.

یکم جنوری سے لاہور اور 31 مارچ تک پنجاب کے تمام 3 کروڑ خاندانوں کو "نیا پاکستان صحت کارڈ" کی سہولت مل جائے گی، جس سے ہر خاندان کو 10 لاکھ روپے سالانہ تک کے مفت علاج کی سہولت دستیاب ہو گی اور وہ پینل پر موجود کسی بھی پرائیویٹ یا سرکاری ہسپتال سے اپنا علاج مفت کروا سکیں گے pic.twitter.com/7lD2J9Ly1E — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 18, 2021

Families can receive free medical treatment for up to Rs1 million per year under the scheme.

Punjab becomes the second province to offer residents health insurance after the scheme was successfully launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which began offering all of its resident’s health insurance under the same programme in February.

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for leading the project in the province during the program’s inaugural event in Lahore.

“This is a landmark, defining moment in the journey of Pakistan becoming a welfare state,” the prime minister said.

He stated that a total of Rs440 billion would be spent on health insurance over a three-year period as part of the scheme.

However, he added, “This is not just [about] health insurance. This is [about setting up] a health system.”