37 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for undergraduate, postgraduate courses

15th Dec, 2021. 12:49 pm
37 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for Undergraduate, Postgraduate studies

ISLAMABAD: Thirty-seven Sri Lankan students, out of a total of 340 students selected for scholarships under the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), arrived in Pakistan to study at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The students reached Pakistan in two separate groups. Besides, 200 more Sri Lankan students have also applied for visas and will join their respective universities in Pakistan soon.

The scholarships are part of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme

The selected students will pursue their BS, MS or PhD studies in public sector universities of Pakistan.

Scholarships are offered in all major disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, Business Studies, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences, etc.

HEC, in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission Colombo and University Grants Commission (UGC) of Sri Lanka, held the tests in different cities of Sri Lanka. Over 700 students had appeared in written tests from across Sri Lanka.

All Sri Lankan students, having the minimum qualification required to take admission in undergraduate and postgraduate studies, are eligible for these scholarships. A high school diploma or equivalent is required for admission in BS programmes.

For MS programmes, students should have a four-year undergraduate degree or Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees (16 years of education).

Similarly, for PhD, students should have a Master’s or MPhil degree (18 years of education).

