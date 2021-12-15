37 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for undergraduate, postgraduate courses
ISLAMABAD: Thirty-seven Sri Lankan students, out of a total of 340 students selected for scholarships under the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), arrived in Pakistan to study at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
Read more: Priyantha Kumara’s brother expresses desire to work for same Sialkot factory
The students reached Pakistan in two separate groups. Besides, 200 more Sri Lankan students have also applied for visas and will join their respective universities in Pakistan soon.
The scholarships are part of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme
The selected students will pursue their BS, MS or PhD studies in public sector universities of Pakistan.
Scholarships are offered in all major disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, Business Studies, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences, etc.
HEC, in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission Colombo and University Grants Commission (UGC) of Sri Lanka, held the tests in different cities of Sri Lanka. Over 700 students had appeared in written tests from across Sri Lanka.
All Sri Lankan students, having the minimum qualification required to take admission in undergraduate and postgraduate studies, are eligible for these scholarships. A high school diploma or equivalent is required for admission in BS programmes.
Read more: Over 7,000 students to participate in mega sports event: HEC ED
For MS programmes, students should have a four-year undergraduate degree or Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees (16 years of education).
Similarly, for PhD, students should have a Master’s or MPhil degree (18 years of education).
Read More
Pakistan adds 370 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 370 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours,...
9.6 million families registered under Rashan Discount Programme: Fawad
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that 9.6 million...
NCOC shifts winter vacations to January in educational institutions: sources
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reportedly has decided to shift...
Pakistan does not want to become part of any camp: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi categorically said that Pakistan did not want...
PM Imran Khan gets place on 'YouGov’s World's Most Admired Men' for 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named on the list of the...