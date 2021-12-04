4 soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area where a terrorist was apprehended, said the ISPR. Image: AFP

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, and during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, four soldiers embraced martyrdom, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

Read more: Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area where a terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Munawar, 40, who was a resident of Bahawalnagar, Sepoy Zaka Ullah, 31, who was a resident of Laki Marwat, Sepoy Farhan, 34, who was resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Sheraz, 30, who was a resident of Abbottabad.

PM condoles over martyrdom of four soldiers

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of four personnel of the Pakistan army during an anti-terror operation in Mir Ali.

Applauding the services of Pakistan’s armed forces for eliminating terrorism in the country, he said that the Pakistani nation was united against terrorism.

The premier said that the enemy was faced with a brave nation that always remained steadfast in every difficult time.

In another operation, security forces claimed to have killed two terrorists during an IBO in Tank.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession, said the ISPR.

“Security forces conducted an IBO in Tank on [the] reported presence of terrorists. Two Terrorists killed during IBO were identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal. Weapons and ammunition recovered.”

Read more: Four killed, 15 injured in Quetta blast

“These Terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” the ISPR added.