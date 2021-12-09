9.6 million families registered under Rashan Discount Programme: Fawad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Dec, 2021. 12:21 pm
20 million families to benefit from govt’s subsidised ration programme

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that 9.6 million families and more than 10 thousand retail stores, so far, have been registered under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Rashan Discount Programme.

Read more: Registration for Ehsaas Rashan Programme through SMS service restored

“The number is steadily increasing,” said the minister on Twitter today.

He said that 20 million families would get a 30% subsidy on flour, pulses and ghee through the programme.

Seven hundred thousand grocery stores would also become a source of providing a subsidy of Rs120 billion to the families, Chaudhry added.

PM’s ‘Ehsas Rashan Program’ was receiving an overwhelming response from the public.

Earlier, PM Imran had directed the authorities concerned to speed up the registration process for the Ehsaas Ration Programme to benefit the maximum number of poor households.

Chairing a meeting, he had also asked officials to involve district government authorities to raise awareness among kiryana (small local shops) stores, and the potential beneficiaries in this regard.

Read more: Govt launches Ehsaas Ration programme to benefit low income families: PM’s aide

Under the programme, 20 million families with income below Rs50,000 and those, who fall below a certain poverty score, will be entitled to receive a discount of Rs1000 month on the purchase of flour, pulses, cooking oil and ghee.

