9.6 million families registered under Rashan Discount Programme: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that 9.6 million families and more than 10 thousand retail stores, so far, have been registered under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Rashan Discount Programme.

“The number is steadily increasing,” said the minister on Twitter today.

He said that 20 million families would get a 30% subsidy on flour, pulses and ghee through the programme.

96لاکھ خاندان اوردس ہزار سے زیادہ کریانہ سٹور وزیراعظم کےراشن رعائت پروگرام میں رجسٹر ہو چکے ہیں,اس تعداد میں مسلسل اضافہ ہو رہا ہےاس پروگرام کے ذریعے دو کروڑ خاندان آٹا،دال اورگھی پر30فیصدرعائت حاصل کرینگےجبکہ7 لاکھ کریانہ سٹور120 ارب کی سبسڈی خاندانوں کو دینےکا ذریعہ بنیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 15, 2021

Seven hundred thousand grocery stores would also become a source of providing a subsidy of Rs120 billion to the families, Chaudhry added.

PM’s ‘Ehsas Rashan Program’ was receiving an overwhelming response from the public.

Earlier, PM Imran had directed the authorities concerned to speed up the registration process for the Ehsaas Ration Programme to benefit the maximum number of poor households.

Chairing a meeting, he had also asked officials to involve district government authorities to raise awareness among kiryana (small local shops) stores, and the potential beneficiaries in this regard.

Under the programme, 20 million families with income below Rs50,000 and those, who fall below a certain poverty score, will be entitled to receive a discount of Rs1000 month on the purchase of flour, pulses, cooking oil and ghee.