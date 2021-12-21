Afghanistan needs humanitarian aid as soon as possible: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Afghanistan needed humanitarian assistance as soon as possible.

Addressing an event at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said a crisis was unfolding in Afghanistan which was oppression.

“The world should immediately help Afghanistan,” he stressed.

“Even if you do not like the Afghan government, you should care about the more than 40 million population of the country,” he said demanding the release of funds of the neighbouring country frozen by the United States.

Congratulating the law enforcers and all the other officials of different departments for successfully holding the OIC conference in Islamabad, he said the Muslim countries’ stance regarding Afghanistan had spread in the world. The participants of the conference supported Pakistan’s stance, he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan suffered financial and life losses in the fight against terrorism. He said despite difficulties a positive image of the country emerged in the world.

“Issues like coronavirus are witnessed once in a hundred years. The world praised our measures to deal with the pandemic,” he said.

Imran Khan said his government faced uncountable troubles right after coming into power including the unprecedented current account deficit.