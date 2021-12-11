Air chief condoles death of Rashid Minhas’ mother

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Saturday expressed heartfelt condolence on the demise of Begum Rasheeda Minhas, mother of the recipient of Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed).

In his condolence message issued by PAF, the air chief said: “May Allah bless the departed soul; and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen!”

It has been 50 years since the martyrdom of Rashid Minhas.

Rashid Minhas was born in Karachi on February 17, 1951. During his education days, Rashid was enthusiastic about joining aviation. After the initial training, he was sent to Masroor Air Base as a pilot officer for combat training and conversion.

On August 20, 1971, Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rehman boarded a training flight to Kuan. Mati hit the young pilot on his head, grabbed control of the aircraft and diverted it to India.

Rashid Minhas, while sacrificing his life for the homeland, thwarted the conspiracy of the enemy, turned the plane towards the ground.

He was awarded the highest military award, Nishan e Haider, for his courage and bravery. He is the youngest martyr to receive this award.

Kamra Air Base in Attock has been named after Rashid Minhas Shaheed. The nation will always be proud of the sacrifice and deeds of the son of the soil.

He was laid to rest in Karachi’s military cemetery.