Aiwan-e-Sadr to open its doors for general public tomorrow
ISLAMABAD: The Aiwan-e-Sadr will open its doors for the general public on Saturday, providing them with a rare opportunity to show the magnificent building as well as its beautiful green lawns.
The presidency will remain open for the people from 1 pm to 4 pm on the first day of the New Year.
The building remained open for the public a few times in the past, in pursuance of the government’s commitment to open all state buildings to the general public, which otherwise used to be considered a no-go area.
All the people, desiring to visit the Aiwan-e-Sadr have been asked to ensure carrying their Covid-19 vaccination certificates and wear a face mask as a pre-requisite for entry.
No visitor will be allowed to carry any electronic device like a mobile phone or camera.
On December 24, President Dr Arif Alvi had urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan as the country was fast emerging as Asia’s premier investment and trade hub.
Speaking to a delegation of US-based overseas Pakistanis, led by President ‘Aspire Pakistan’ Hassan Syed in Islamabad, President Alvi had emphasised the need to link up Pakistani diaspora with the industry, academia, experts and the relevant organisations in Pakistan for utilising their intellectual and business talent.
