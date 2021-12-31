Aiwan-e-Sadr to open its doors for general public tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Aiwan-e-Sadr will open its doors for the general public on Saturday, providing them with a rare opportunity to show the magnificent building as well as its beautiful green lawns.

The presidency will remain open for the people from 1 pm to 4 pm on the first day of the New Year.

The building remained open for the public a few times in the past, in pursuance of the government’s commitment to open all state buildings to the general public, which otherwise used to be considered a no-go area.

All the people, desiring to visit the Aiwan-e-Sadr have been asked to ensure carrying their Covid-19 vaccination certificates and wear a face mask as a pre-requisite for entry.

No visitor will be allowed to carry any electronic device like a mobile phone or camera.

