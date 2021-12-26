American woman’s dead body found in Lakki Marwat

The sources said the woman had gone missing from Rawalpindi.. Image: File

LAKKI MARWAT: Dead body of a US national woman of Pakistani origin has been found in Wargarh area of Lakki Marwat, within the limits of Darra Peezu police station, Bol news channel reported.

Police sources said the woman had married a man in Hangu, Rizwan Habib, who already had a wife. The sources said the woman had gone missing from Rawalpindi.

The sources said the husband of the woman had told police about the dead body, which was buried in a house in Vaghar locality of ​​Darra Peezo area. Police have arrested Rizwan, who has reportedly confessed to abducting and killing the American woman, identified as Wajiha Sawati.

The victim hails from Abbottabad. Her body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police have requested media to do not report unverified information as the investigation is still underway.

