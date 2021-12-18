ANP’s mayoral candidate gunned down in Dera Ismail Khan
PESHAWAR: A candidate of the Awami National Party (ANP) for the post of tehsil mayor in Dera Ismail Khan was shot dead on Friday night near his house.
Read more: Jhang assistant commissioner shot dead in Chiniot
ANP DI Khan President Omar Khitab Sherani was murdered when he was running an election campaign, said the party on Twitter.
عوامی نیشنل پارٹی ڈیرہ اسمعیٰل خان کے صدر اور نامزد امیدوار برائے تحصیل عمر خطاب شیرانی کو گذشتہ شب اس وقت شہید کیا گیا جب وہ انتخابی مہم چلا رہے تھے۔
انا للّٰہ و انا الیہ راجعون pic.twitter.com/fbIqr8kxkQ
— Awami National Party (@ANPMarkaz) December 18, 2021
“Omar Khitab Sherani, ANP Candidate for Tehseel Mayor of DI Khan has been shot dead in front of his house !! We want justice, and we want it now. This cannot go on anymore,” said ANP Spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour on Twitter.
Omar Khitab Sherani , ANP Candidate for Tehseel Mayor of DI Khan has been shot dead in front of his house !! We want justice and we want it now . This cannot go on any more
— Samar Haroon Bilour (@SamarHBilour) December 18, 2021
Taking notice of the incident, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the murder of the ANP leader and directed police to submit an investigation report.
“The elements involved in this heinous murder cannot escape the clutches of the law. Full justice will be provided to the family of the slain,” Bol News quoted him as saying.
Read more: Senior ANP leader’s son joins PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa
The heirs and ANP activists staged a protest outside the DI Khan Press Club with the body and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.
Read More
Afghan acting FM arrives in Pakistan to participate in OIC moot
ISLAMABAD: The interim Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday reached...
Moonis Elahi directs Wapda to ensure foolproof security at Dasu Hydropower Project
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi has directed the Water...
30 million families to get free treatment under Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme: Buzdar
LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that...
Kashmiri students end up facing 'sedition' charges for supporting Pakistan
The acrimonious relations between India and Pakistan hunt the cricket field as...
OIC conference on Afghanistan holds paramount importance: FM Qureshi
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the 17th Extra-ordinary...