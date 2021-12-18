ANP’s mayoral candidate gunned down in Dera Ismail Khan

Web Desk BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 01:47 pm

Late ANP DI Khan President Omar Khitab Sherani. Image: File

PESHAWAR: A candidate of the Awami National Party (ANP) for the post of tehsil mayor in Dera Ismail Khan was shot dead on Friday night near his house.

ANP DI Khan President Omar Khitab Sherani was murdered when he was running an election campaign, said the party on Twitter.

“Omar Khitab Sherani, ANP Candidate for Tehseel Mayor of DI Khan has been shot dead in front of his house !! We want justice, and we want it now. This cannot go on anymore,” said ANP Spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour on Twitter.

Taking notice of the incident, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the murder of the ANP leader and directed police to submit an investigation report.

“The elements involved in this heinous murder cannot escape the clutches of the law. Full justice will be provided to the family of the slain,” Bol News quoted him as saying.

The heirs and ANP activists staged a protest outside the DI Khan Press Club with the body and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

