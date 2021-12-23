Asif Zardari makes ‘pompous’ remarks whenever he gets bail, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry said when they had to go to jail, they called a wheelchair and an ambulance. Image: File

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that former president “Asif Ali Zardari starts making pompous remarks whenever he gets bail.”

Chaudhry made the statement while reacting to Zardari’s claim he made a couple of days ago without naming anyone that he was asked for his help and share some formula. But, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman added, he told them that first the government should be sent packing.

Addressing media in Lahore, Chaudhry said when they [Zardari] had to go to jail, they called a wheelchair and an ambulance.

Zardari was talking about coming to Islamabad, he would soon not be able to even go to Larkana, said the minister and added, in Punjab, PPP was unable to find candidates for elections.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government’s competition was with “political dwarfs”.

All the politics of the so-called big parties was based on their TV appearances only, if their TV coverage was stopped for a few days, their politics would end, said the PTI leader.

“Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have ruined the economy of the country, and they are giving us economics’ lectures. We are repaying the debt of $55 billion despite the situation of Coronavirus.”

The federal minister said that Zardari was saying a day ago that his party would come up with a master plan.

“If Asif Zardari has been in power for 30 years, then when will he come up with a plan?” he wondered.

Protest against govt

Meanwhile, the PPP co-chairman also announced to set up tents in Lahore and start protests against the PTI government.

Speaking in Tando Allahyar on Thursday, he said that PPP had always done public work, Bhutto gave priority to the problems of the people, Bilawal Bhutto and Asifa Bhutto will continue to serve the people under his leadership.

He said that

“There are some issues between the federal government and us and these issues will continue. Soon I will be in Lahore and Islamabad to fight these opponents. I will fight this government while being in the federation,” said Zardari.