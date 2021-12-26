At least 18 innocent Kashmiris martyred in Indian held Kashmir in December so far

ISLAMABAD: At least 18 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by occupation forces in Indian held Kashmir in the month of December so far.

On Friday, Indian forces did not stop their cruelty as they also gunned down another 19-year-old student on Sunday with impunity in Islamabad, IHK.

The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said that Pakistan strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir.

He further that said that Indian occupation forces for the last three days had been continuing fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations and killing innocent Kashmiris.

The spokesperson said that a 19-year-old student was martyred on Sunday, adding that the Indian forces had intensified arbitrary detentions, night raids, coercion, harassment and humiliation of Kashmiris, and the extra-judicial killings in staged encounters and cordon-and-search operations continue unabated.

He maintained that the burial of the last remains of martyrs at unknown locations since April last year, without the consent and presence of their families, was yet another abhorrent manifestation of the callous behavior and moral bankruptcy of BJP-RSS combine.

He said India should be well aware that no amount of oppression and use of force could break the will of the valiant Kashmiri people who were resolutely standing up against India’s state-terrorism in IHK, and struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call on the international community to hold India accountable for its grave and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IHK.

The violations must be investigated by an independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019, he added.