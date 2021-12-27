At least eight killed, four injured in separate shooting incidents

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed while four others were injured in two separate shooting incidents in the country, local media reported on Monday.

According to the reports, at least five people were killed and two others injured in a clash between two groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two groups shot indiscriminately at each other in the Bannu district of the province, causing four deaths from one group and one from the other, police told local media.

At least three people were killed and two others seriously injured in a firing incident in Karachi.

Unknown men opened fire near a restaurant in the Banaras area of the city. The victims were taken to a local hospital where the injured were being treated, rescue workers said.

The police also started investigating the shooting incidents.