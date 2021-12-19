Bajaur District Local Body Election Results 2021 -City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Bajaur District Khar City Mayor Election Result 2021

Khar Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Nawagai Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Bajaur District

Bajaur District is a district in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Until 2018, it was an agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, then during the restructuring that merged FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it became a district.

