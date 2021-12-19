Bannu Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results
Bannu Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).
The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.
Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.
Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.
Bannu District
Bannu District is a district in the Bannu Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. It was recorded as a district in 1861 during the British Raj. It is one of 26 districts that make up the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.
Bannu City Mayor Election Result 2021
Bannu Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Baka Khel Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Kakki Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Miryan Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Domel Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
Wazir Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021
