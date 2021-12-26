Bike snatching, mobile phone thefts rampant in 2021

The Sindh capital on average reported theft of 125 motorcycles and snatching of 11 two-wheelers every day during 2021, according to crime statistics provided by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Sindh.

According to the CPLC, street crime is a loose term for any criminal offence in a public place. However, this cannot be termed as an actual figure because a number of cases are not reported.

Had all cases been reported, the street crime statistics of the metropolis would have been simply mind-boggling. Even the report compiled by the International Crime Index is based on reported crimes only.

The index, published in April 2021, has ranked Karachi at the 114th spot in the list that features 300 cities. The port city was ranked sixth in 2014 and gradually, over the years, it fell to 103 in 2020 as crime saw a decline.

The efforts made by Sindh Rangers reportedly contributed to the downward trend in street crimes. They made remarkable progress to root out crime and terrorism from different parts of the city, Bol News has learnt.

A tough year

The year 2021 has, however, been very difficult for the lower middle-class citizens of Karachi, especially the youth. Over 43,000 motorcycles were stolen from either parking lots or from outside residence.

That means, on an average, 4,000 two-wheelers were stolen every month. Out of which approximately only 2,500 could be recovered and handed over to the rightful owner though most of the recovered ones were not in working condition.

Moreover, over 4,200 motorcycles were snatched at gunpoint, depriving the riders of cash and mobile as well. In most cases, such incidents occurred on payday.

On an average, over 300 cases were reported every month. All the victims reportedly were of lower middle-class background who not only lost their only mode of conveyance but mode of communication too and, above all, their monthly income. For them, getting a new or even second-hand motorcycle had reportedly become very difficult as motorcycle prices continue to climb up.

However, for higher-income segments, things were relatively better. Compared to over 43,000 motorcycles, some 1,700 cars were stolen either from parking lots or outside residence.

On an average, about 150 cars were stolen every month as compared to 4,000 motorcycles. The ratio of cars snatched at gunpoint is a little over 200 in the whole year; this comes to less than 20 cars a month. Interestingly, the recoveries in the case of cars are very encouraging; it is about 500 in 2021.

In the year under review, over 2,300 mobiles were snatched, mostly from motorcycle riders. It is encouraging to note that law enforcement authorities with the help of the CPLC were able to recover 50 per cent of these which were handed over to the rightful owners.

This was possible because the incidents were immediately reported to the CPLC.

Crime trends

A reason cited for Karachi’s uncontrollable street crime rate is the lack of justice served to those arrested, which has enabled and empowered new crops of criminals over the years.

According to a law department report, recently submitted to the Sindh Assembly, over 50 per cent of suspected criminals arrested by Karachi police during 2017 and 2018 eventually managed to get acquitted by the courts concerned.

Those arrested, claim local police, are “somehow acquitted” by the courts and escape conviction. The criminals then return to terrorise the streets with even greater zeal, knowing full well that they can beat the justice system. As per Karachi police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas, the rise in street crime is also due to a shift in the police’s focus, which has been keener about chasing culprits of major crimes.

Acquittal of culprits, he acknowledged, is another can of worms, which the department has been trying its best to find a solution to.

Apart from petty street crimes the city has recorded about 450 cases of homicide. Most foul of which happened in the final days of this year. In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a woman who claims to be his wife. The body was dismembered into pieces.

The body parts of the deceased man were found scattered outside a flat in Karachi’s Saddar area and a woman who was found ‘deep asleep’ at the crime scene has been arrested as the prime suspect, Karachi police officials stated.

Meanwhile, about 25 cases of kidnapping for ransom have been recorded in the year under review.

Since these cases were reported to the police as well as CPLC, they jointly managed to free the persons from kidnappers without paying ransom.

According to former CPLC chief Jameel Yusuf, kidnappers often estimate the value of a person based on the car they are driving. They think, “If nothing else, the family can sell the car and give us the ransom. We will get at least Rs700,000 to Rs800,000.” While the well-to-do have been more obvious victims, kidnappers have targeted people from all walks of life.

Yusuf added he has also worked on kidnapping cases of a rickshaw driver’s child and a small general store owner’s child. The only difference in the cases is the amount of ransom demanded. “With a general store owner, they would demand Rs100,000 and then enter negotiations”.