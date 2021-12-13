Bilawal leaves for Dubai, to address Expo on Tuesday

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday left for Dubai for a three-day visit.

The PPP leader will visit the ongoing Dubai expo to meet and speak with the foreign investors. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab will also be with him during the brief visit.

The Pakistan Pavilion established at the Expo 2020 Dubai achieved a milestone after it attracted 120,000 visitors within the first 18 days of the exhibition, a statement said.

Pakistan became one of the most visited pavilions since the greatest show Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors on October 1, 2021. The colorful exterior of the Pakistan Pavilion attracted more than 8,000 visitors on the first day, and the visitor’s number jumped to 55,000 in the first week of October.

The pavilion has reached 120,000 visitors just after three days of reaching its first milestone.

Rizwan Tariq, director general of the Pakistan Pavilion, said: “The response has been phenomenal since the opening of the Expo 2020 and we are extremely happy to announce that the pavilion received more than 100,000 visitors during the first 18 days of October.”

“The pavilion has attracted the attention of visitors through its spaces and activities that reveal ‘The Hidden Treasure’ of Pakistan.”