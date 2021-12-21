Bone marrow transplantation physician Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away in Karachi

21st Dec, 2021. 11:06 am

Dr Tahir Shamsi. Image: File

KARACHI: Haematologist and bone marrow transplantation (BMT) physician Dr Tahir Shamsi passed away in Karachi, Bol news channel reported on Tuesday.

Dr Tahir Shamsi was undergoing treatment at a private hospital because for a ruptured cerebral artery. He was put on ventilator as his condition deteriorated.

He was recently admitted to a private hospital after he had a brain hemorrhage.

Dr Tahir Shamsi was the medial director of National Institute of Blood Diseases. He introduced bone marrow transplantation in Pakistan in 1996. He performed 650 transplants and wrote more than 100 research articles.

In 2011, Dr Shamsi founded the National Institute for the Treatment of Blood Diseases, and in 2016, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Dow Graduates Association of North America in recognition of his services.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over demise of the BMT physician.

 

