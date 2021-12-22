Causes of PTI defeat in KP LG polls: Report received by PM Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Secretariat has received an investigating report finding out the causes of the PTI defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections and the party’s performance in the province. The report made some important revelations.

As the report, the relatives of the provincial governor, ministers, MNAs and MPAs were issued the party tickets without following merit whereas PTI MPA Dr Hasham Inaam Ullah was ignored while issuing tickets in Lakki Marwat district.

The report further revealed that Dr Hasham Inaam Ullah had supported four candidates of Saifullah brothers and all of them won the elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent the report to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and sought a reply at earliest.

Terming ‘wrong selection of candidates’ as a major cause for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s defeat in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa LG polls, Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that the party made mistakes in the elections.

The premier, in a tweet on Tuesday, said the party paid the price for its mistakes.

Imran Khan further said that from now onwards he would himself supervise the election strategy for the second phase of the LG polls. “InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger,” he asserted.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accepted its defeat in the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing media in Peshawar on Monday, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said the PTI lost the LG elections because it had a contest against itself. Many of the PTI workers were angry with the party leadership, he said adding that inflation was one of the biggest problems, which was an international issue.

However, he claimed, the elections were peaceful in comparison with the previous polls.

He said the opposition had nothing to offer and neither had they any alternative plan for the future. He said his party had learned many things from the current elections and they would prepare for the upcoming polls after analysing them.

“We are looking into where the party underperformed and weaknesses at the organisational level. It was the first phase only and now we have to prepare for the next phase,” he said.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of 16 tehsils out of 65, Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F (JUI-F) is leading the elections with its candidates winning in seven tehsils, the PTI’s candidates have won in five tehsils, the Awami National Party won three tehsil seats and Pakistan Muslim League-N won in one tehsil only.

K-P Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said the PTI was defeated because of inflation. Hopefully, the inflation would subside in next few months, he said.

PTI MPA Muhammed Atif Khan said his party did not receive votes because people were worried due to inflation. “I don’t see any other reason. People are upset because of inflation. It is an international issue and we realise it,” he said.