Central leader of Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat passes away

SARGODHA: Central leader of Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Maulana Muhammad Akram Tufani on Sunday passed away at the age of 98 in Sargodha, Bol news channel reported.

Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat’s district president Qari Abdul Waheed confirmed the news of death of Maulana Akram Tufani.

His funeral prayer would be offered at 11:00 am on Monday at Eidgah.

