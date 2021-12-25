Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh Wishes Joyful Christmas to the Christian Community of Pakistan

KARACHI: BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh extended warm greetings on Christmas to the Christian brethren of Pakistan.

“I would like to wish all our Christian brethren an incredibly joyful Christmas. May the season brings countless reasons to be happy, family fun and festivities with much love and fortune to the whole world,” said BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh.

I would like to wish all our Christian brethren an incredibly joyful Christmas. May the season brings countless reasons to be happy, family fun and festivities with love and fortune to the whole world!#Christmas #Christmas2021 pic.twitter.com/sk92Pk4qEV — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) December 25, 2021

In Pakistan, Christmas day is an occasion of Christians to share the peace of Christ with their family, friends and neighbors. Christians share sweets and cakes and exchange gifts, same like different countries around the globe celebrating the holy Christmas to mark the birth of the Jesus Christ.

The communal is also busy embellishing their households with Christmas trees, while events connected to the prosperous occasion have been organized at various locations in the cities.

Ayesha Shaikh further mentioned that these festivities is also a proof that Pakistan is a safe homeland for minorities and they are free to celebrate and practice their religion with full zeal and zest.