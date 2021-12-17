Chinese national found dead at Port Qasim in Karachi

KARACHI: The body of a 53-year-old Chinese national, identified as Li Wenzhang, was found from a private company’s compound at Port Qasim in the city, Bol News reported Thursday night.

According to the police, they found the body of the Chinese man hanging with a rope inside a container house where he was living.

An attempt was made, they added, to declare his death a suicide and said that they were investigating the matter from every angle.

The doctor who conducted an autopsy of the body also expressed suspicion over claims of death by suicide, added Bol News.

The Chinese national was working on a power project in Karachi for almost five years, said the police.

His colleagues told the police that the foreigner was worried about not going to his home in China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He had returned to work from China after seeing his family six months ago.

In August this year, China had condemned a suicide attack on a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in the Pakistani port city, Gwadar, and had called on Islamabad to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan had said that the Chinese embassy in Pakistan extended its condolences to the injured from both countries and extended its deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives.

The statement had called on Pakistan to provide proper treatment to the injured, a full investigation into the attack and severe punishment to the perpetrators.