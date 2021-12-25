Christmas lights illuminate Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Like other parts of the country and world, the Christian community of Islamabad is also celebrating Christmas with religious zeal and fervour. The churches as well as localities populated by the members of the minority community have been embellished with lighting.

The community started the day by offering prayers in three major churches including Khatoon-e-Fatima Church in Sector F-8/4, Saint Thomas Church on Luqman Hakeem Road, and under-construction Full Gospel Assembly Church on Chaman Road in Sector G-8.

Besides this, the prayers were also offered in different small churches of Islamabad.

Different localities including France Colony in Sector F-7, 66 Quarters in Sector G-7/3, Faisal Colony, presented a splendid look after getting decorated with lights and witnessed considerable bustle on the day.

The Christmas celebrations will continue until the last day of December.

The Secretary of Full Gospel Assembly Church Sarfaraz Maseh said the festivities in Islamabad usually start from the beginning of December. He said the celebrations touch the climax on December 25 when Christmas is celebrated with religious zeal.

He said: “Exchanging gifts has been part of the Christmas culture while children, in particular, expect gifts from their elders.”

Maseh said desserts are prepared on the occasion and new clothes are purchased for the day as well.

“Cake cutting ceremonies are also organised to mark the day,” he added.