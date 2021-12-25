Christmas Wishes: BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh Wishing all Christians a very Happy and Peaceful Christmas

KARACHI: Founder and CEO BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh extends warm greetings to Christian community living in Pakistan and across the world.

“Wishing all Christians a very happy and peaceful Christmas with full of angelic rejoices. On this season we must learn to respect each other and promote human fraternity for world peace” said BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh.

Wishing all Christians a very happy and peaceful Christmas with full of angelic rejoices. On this season we must learn to respect each other and promote human fraternity for world peace!#Christmas #Christmas2021 pic.twitter.com/bpFWs8dblk — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) December 25, 2021

Hundreds of millions of Christian’s around the world mark December 25th as Christ’s birthday by decorating the streets and houses and lighting up with Christmas gleams. Unlike any other countries of Subcontinent Pakistan has a crib competition.

The day begins with prayers at Churches as Corona situation has improved in the country, followed by the cake cutting ceremony across the country, including government offices and ministries.

Christmas events has organized at different Churches in the country where Christian leaders embraced prayers for the country’s success and protection.

However, the popular malls and hotels in the city have positioned the ornamented Christmas tree to portion contentment of the Christian community.