COAS stresses sincere efforts to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday stressed sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The army chief made the statement while speaking to the outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw in Rawalpindi on Friday, said the media wing of armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation were discussed. COAS Bajwa also underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

He also thanked visiting dignitary for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions to fostering strong ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Pakistan has been urging the international community to help war-torn Afghanistan come out of the humanitarian problem as soon as possible.

Addressing an event at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad earlier this week, PM Imran Khan had said a crisis was unfolding in Afghanistan and that the world should immediately help the country.