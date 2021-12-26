Conservator of old Lahore: Director general Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari sheds light on his work helping preserve the historical heritage of the Punjab capital

Kamran Lashari, a bureaucrat whose career spans over four decades, is known for carrying out development works. This includes beautification of different sectors of Islamabad including Margalla Hills and Daman-e-Koh when he was serving as the chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), as well as his work serving as director general Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), where he assumed charge in December 2012.

Lashari’s efforts in the restoration and preservation of Lahore’s historical monuments located in the Walled City and other parts of the country are mentionable. Bol News spoke to him about the works he is carrying out in Lahore and the rich cultural history of the capital city of Punjab.

Please tell us about the history of Lahore?

The city of Lahore — the cultural capital of Pakistan — was initially surrounded by a mud wall and 13 gates that served as the exits to the city and this is traced from the ancient times around 1000 BC when it was Prince Luv, the son of Hindu god Ram, who had laid the foundations of Lahore.

Therefore, Lahore derives its name from Luv and over the years it has turned into one of the finest cities in the world. It was during the times of the Mughals, particularly during Akbar’s rule who brought his throne for 13 years to Lahore and then it was followed by Shahjahan and Jahangir. Mahmud Ghazni in 1026 came here from Central Asia and the Delhi Sultanate camped here as well. The Sikhs, native rulers, and the British have also ruled the land. So, the city of Lahore is full of life and it’s not just the monuments, not just the brick and mortar; it is a lot more than this.

We have Akbari Mandi, the largest spice market in Asia with more than 500 shops that exist even today and this is what led to the colonization of India. The British had come here as traders of spices, and eventually took over India. Another mentionable aspect of Lahore is its cuisines. Lahorites keep exploring the food streets till the wee hours of the day. And again, wake up early in the morning for halwa, puri and lassi.

When did you start the conservation of the Royal Kitchens and when was it completed? What was the cost of this project?

We started the conservation of the Royal Kitchens in 2015 in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture and completed it in 2018 with a total cost of Rs77.60 million. During the conservation work we carried out the technical and photographic documentation of the area which revealed the hidden elements of the place. For us the main task was the excavation of the place during which it came to our notice that several other structures and even walls having fresco work on them came to our notice. But unfortunately, all these structures had somehow gone underground with the passage of time.

During the conservation work we also came across the structures connecting to the temple of Luv, having fresco work on them. I am glad that all this is being conserved now. Another interesting thing is that there was a 400-year-old tandoor which is … the most credible evidence of the fact that this area was a kitchen during the Mughal era. The Royal Kitchens are now preserved and form an integral part of the fort’s surroundings. We toiled in giving a new life to the structure of the building. We (WCLA) regularly hold cultural and Sufi events at the Royal Kitchens and it was inaugurated with a premier show in 2019.

Which other monuments and historical sites have been preserved by the WCLA belonging to the Lahore Fort?

The conservation and rehabilitation works of the Mussaman Darwaza was done with the cost of Rs4.70m in 2019, the Barood Khana with the cost of Rs18m in the same year where at least 123,000 cubic feet of debris was removed, the Shah Burj Gate (inside structure) with the cost of Rs1.98m in 2019, the Alamgir Gate and the Luv Mandir (temple) with the cost of Rs7.32m in 2020 while the conservation and rehabilitation works of the Moti Masjid and the Makatib Khana [were] completed with the cost of Rs19.07m in 2021.

Could you please share the list of ongoing projects being carried out by the WCLA inside the walled city of Lahore?

We are currently carrying out the conservation and rehabilitation works at the Dewan-e-Khas, the Shah Jahani Khwabgah, the Paen Bagh, the Kala Burj and the Lal Burj with an estimated cost of Rs32m. An upgrade of the quarter area including excavation of the basement is done with the cost of Rs50m, the Akbari Hamam quarter area with the cost of Rs9.250m, the Dewan-e-Aam, the Daulat Khana Khas-o-Aam, the Kharak Singh Haveli, the Akbari Gate with the cost of Rs60.92m, while the Ladies Mosque, the quadrangle between the Moti Masjid and the Royal Bath with the cost of Rs5.59m, the exploration of the historical drainage with the cost of Rs4.79m and the AFD tourism development and heritage project at the Lahore Fort and the buffer zone is being done with the cost of Rs4,036.59m.

Inside the Walled City of Lahore we carried out the rehabilitation of dangerous buildings with the cost of Rs200m, the Wazir Khan Mosque in collaboration with the AKCSP, the Maryam Zamani Mosque with the cost of Rs120m and urban rehabilitation and infrastructure improvement project from the Chowk Purani Kotwali to Sunehri Masjid via Dabbi Bazar was carried out with the cost of Rs22m.

Please share the details of the urban rehabilitation and infrastructure improvement project from Chowk Purani Kotwali to the Sunehri Masjid via Dabbi Bazar?

About a year and a half was earmarked for the completion of this project which was initiated on September 3, 2020. The length of the Royal Trail is 395m, the length of the streets is 701m, the number of streets is 33, the number of the shutter shops are 443, the properties’ count is 162, the number of historical buildings is nine, while the length of the Wana Watta Bazar is 100m.

Please share the list of historical sites the WCLA has conserved or rehabilitated outside Lahore?

We carried out the conservation and rehabilitation works of the tomb of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind in Satgharah located in Okara with an estimated cost of Rs155.58m, Fort Sandeman in Zhob [Balochistan] with the cost of Rs84.17m, the Ali Mardan Villa in Peshawar with the cost of Rs17m, the Red Fort in Muzaffarabad with the cost of Rs124m and DCO office complex in Sargodha with the cost of Rs129.93m and many more historical sites under the auspices of the Auqaf and other departments.