Continuous vigil, readiness vital for ensuring security along LOC, says General Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) on Thursday. Image: APP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LOC.

He said this while visiting forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) on Thursday.

Read more: Pakistan welcomes UNSC, US decisions to help support reach desperate Afghans

The COAS appreciated the troops’ combat readiness and high state of morale.

The COAS was briefed on ground situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the formation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Read more: Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border: report

The Army Chief interacted with the troops deployed along LOC in Kot Kotera Sector.

Earlier, on arrival at LOC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.