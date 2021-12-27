Coronavirus booster vaccination of fully immunised people starts in K-P

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus booster vaccination of fully immunised people has started from today (Monday) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, people who have received vaccine shots six months ago, are eligible for the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

About 13 million people, half of the province’s population, have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 12 million people have taken the second dose so far.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said that 1,100,186 vaccines were administered across Pakistan in the last 24 hours. The number of total vaccines administered till now is 150,592,906.

On December 26, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch had said a significant decline was being witnessed in the coronavirus cases across the province.

He had said that special standard operating procedures (SOPs)were issued for various sectors to bring further decrease in the coronavirus cases.

The secretary had also appealed to the general public to maintain social distancing, wear masks and contact 1,033 for any guidance or complaints.

On December 20, the NCOC had said that people above 30 would be able to get a booster jab from January 1 next year.

The NCOC had announced this after a meeting in Islamabad which decided to take strict measures for implementing mandatory vaccination.