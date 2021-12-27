Covid-19 vaccinations in Pakistan crosses 15-crore mark, claims Asad Umar

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 01:27 pm
COVID-19 vaccination across Pakistan crosses 15-crore mark

Federal Minister and Chairman NCOC Asad Umar—Image: File

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar revealed on Monday that the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in the country has crossed 15 crores.

Read more: Coronavirus booster vaccination of fully immunised people starts in K-P

In a statement on Twitter, the minister said that Punjab leads the way in provinces as 68% of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Some 57% of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 51% in Sindh and 38% in Balochistan have received Covid-19 vaccinations.

Umar, who also heads National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a military-run body that oversees the pandemic response, also felicitated Balochistan for doing a “great job in December” as the province witnessed a “sharp increase in vaccinations.”

On December 13, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Pakistan had confirmed the country’s first Omicron case.

“The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2,” NIH Pakistan had said in a tweet.

“This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends.”

Read more: Bracing for Omicron

Stressing on the importance of vaccination, the NIH had said, “The importance of getting vaccinated to protect from serious effects of existing and new variants is therefore highlighted. Please get yourself vaccinated according to guidelines issued by the NCOC.”

