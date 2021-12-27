Covid-19 vaccinations in Pakistan crosses 15-crore mark, claims Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar revealed on Monday that the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in the country has crossed 15 crores.

Read more: Coronavirus booster vaccination of fully immunised people starts in K-P

In a statement on Twitter, the minister said that Punjab leads the way in provinces as 68% of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Some 57% of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 51% in Sindh and 38% in Balochistan have received Covid-19 vaccinations.

Umar, who also heads National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a military-run body that oversees the pandemic response, also felicitated Balochistan for doing a “great job in December” as the province witnessed a “sharp increase in vaccinations.”

Total vaccinations carried out now exceed 15 crores. Punjab leads the way in provinces with 68% of eligible population having recieved atleast 1 dose. KP at 57%, Sind at 51% and Balochistan at 38%. Balochistan ,has done a great job in December and sharply increased vaccinations — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 27, 2021

On December 13, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Pakistan had confirmed the country’s first Omicron case.

“The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2,” NIH Pakistan had said in a tweet.