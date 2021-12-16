Crackdown against non-compliance of Covid SOPs, unvaccinated people in K-P

PESHAWAR: Crackdown against non-compliance of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and unvaccinated people continued across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

According to details, teams inspected and sealed non-compliant shops in various parts of the province.

The teams of the health department vaccinated people on the spot and issued notices to unvaccinated people.

In Peshawar, the officials of district administration and health teams visited bus stands and various BRT stations to check the Covi-19 certificates of passengers. Several passengers were administered second doses of the vaccine, Radio Pakistan reported.

In Upper Chitral, 307 students of different schools were vaccinated against Covid-19. In Lower Dir, Assistant Commissioner Timergara visited hotels and restaurants and checked Covid-19 certificates of managers and other staff members.

In Abbottabad, the deputy commissioner directed the concerned authorities to speed up the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Similar actions are also underway in other parts of the province.

Six deaths and 302 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to the NCOC, 42,895 tests were conducted during the same period, and the positivity ratio remained 0.70 per cent. Some 704 patients are in critical care.