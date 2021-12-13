Culprits of Sialkot lynching will be brought to justice, says Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday said that culprits of Sialkot lynching case will be brought to justice as Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally overseeing the investigation.

The minister called on Sri Lankan High Commissioner at the embassy and expressed his condolence with him over the sad murder of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

Member of National Minority Commission, David Albert and Mufti Gulzar Naeemi were present on this occasion.

He termed the lynching of Sri Lankan national as the shameful act for the whole nation and such incident is not acceptable for any society at all, adding the incident has reminded us of the importance of religious harmony, tolerance and exchange of dialogues.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner on this occasion said that the whole Pakistani nation is on one page against this horrible incident and all walks of life including religious scholars strongly condemned it.

The HC further said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally taking interest in bringing the culprits to justice, adding that the Sri Lankan government and people were satisfied with the efforts being made by the Pakistan government in this regard.

He maintained that both countries had been enjoying brotherly ties for the last 70 years and Pakistan had played a significant role in eliminating terrorism.

Member of National Minority Commision David Albert and Mufti Gulzar Naeemi said that they would work together to promote harmony among different religious and ethnic groups.