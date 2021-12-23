Curbing smog: LHC seeks legislation for plantation on buildings’ premises

LAHORE: In an effort to curb smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Punjab government to consider legislation for the plantation of trees on premises of small and big buildings.

The court was hearing petitions moved by Advocate Sheraz Zaka and others against the Punjab government’s alleged inaction to control smog.

During the hearing, Advocate Sheraz Zaka contended that climate change has become the greatest threat, and if not dealt with revolutionary zest, he warned, the future generations will face cataclysmic consequences.

LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim expressed concern and displeasure over increasing smog in Lahore and directed the Punjab government to take necessary steps against vehicular and industrial emissions.

The court was also displeased to learn that the air quality in Lahore witnessed no improvement despite the closure of schools under winter vacations and air quality index (AQI) reaching dangerous level of 400 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3).

The judge opined that the plantation in small and big buildings would reduce environmental pollution. He also directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to rehabilitate parks in Lahore.

The court observed that mega development projects would increase heat densification in the provincial capital while noting that 124,000 vehicles were M-tagged in the last 10 days.

Further, the bench also sought a report from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) regarding broadcasting public service messages on smog. A representative of the Judicial Commission sought time for submission of a traffic plan report for upcoming cricket matches in Lahore.

Notably, a bench of LHC had already reserved a verdict on the petitions against Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) and its environmental impacts, presumed to escalate the deterioration in the air quality of Lahore.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until December 29.