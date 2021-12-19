D.I Khan District Local Body Election Results 2021 -City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

D.I Khan District Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Dera Ismail Khan District

Dera Ismail Khan District is a district in Dera Ismail Khan Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The capital of the district is the town of Dera Ismail Khan. The district has an area of 9,334 km² and a population of 1,627,132 as of the 2017 Census.

D.I.Khan City Mayor Election Result 2021

D I Khan Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Paharpur Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Daraban Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Kulachi Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Paroa Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Darazinda Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

