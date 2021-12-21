Despite buying expensive LNG, govt failed to ensure gas supply: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said despite buying the most expensive Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Pakistan’s history, the government failed to ensure supply of gas to citizens.

In a tweet, Sherry Rehman said there were reports that Gunvor, an LNG trading company of Singapore, would not be able to deliver LNG cargo to Pakistan on January 10.

“Even in November, the (same) company did not deliver cargo. The government should explain how the re-agreement was made with the default company. Already, their incompetence has led to a severe gas crisis in the country,” she said.

The PPP leader said the level of incompetence that led to no due diligence of such orders would further add to public pain in a huge ongoing gas crisis created by #TabahiSarkar’s serial mismanagement.

جنوری میں گیس کی طلب سب سے زیادہ ہوتی ہے۔ ایک ایل این جی کارگو کی تاخیر سے حالیہ گیس بحران مزید بدتر ہو جائے گا۔ تاریخ کی مہنگی ترین ایل ان جی خریدنے کے باوجود تباہی سرکار گیس کی فراہمی کو یقینی نہیں بنا سکی۔ گھریلو صارفین کے ساتھ صنعت کو بھی گیس کی فراہمی معطل ہے۔ 2/2 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) December 21, 2021

“Gas demand is highest in January. Delaying an LNG cargo will only make the current gas crisis worse. Gas supply to the industry is also suspended along with domestic consumers,” she wrote.

On December 20, Sherry Rehman had said the government was going to increase electricity price by Rs4.33 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment.

“This will rob the people of more than Rs40 billion. A burden of billions of rupees is passed on to consumers every month in terms of fuel adjustment,” Sherry Rehman had tweeted rejecting the increase in electricity prices.