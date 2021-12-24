Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain urges government to negotiate with Founder MQM Altaf Hussain

Member National Assembly (MNA) from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has demanded to negotiate and start dialogue with Founder MQM Altaf Hussain

A video is circulating on social media in which Amir Liqauat Hussain is addressing to a gathering. He said “If we can talk with Talibans than why not Altaf Hussain”

اگر طالبان سے بات ہو سکتی ہے تو پھر الطاف حسین سے بھی بات ہو سکتی ہے ، تحریک انصاف کے رکن قومی اسمبلی عامر لیاقت حسین کا مہاجر کلچر ڈے کی تقریب سے خطاب pic.twitter.com/iBTwcBjh0n — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) December 24, 2021

Altaf Hussain’s anti-state stance led to the break-up of MQM-L from MQM-Pakistan which was then led by Farooq Sattar, Hussain’s blue-eyed man. MQM-P disowned Mr. Hussain and clarified that there was no association between the two factions anymore

Parts of the speech that went viral on social media minutes after the violence broke out in the city’s south districts showed that while addressing the MQM workers protesting outside the Karachi Press Club against “enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of workers”, Mr Hussain not only raised slogans against Pakistan but also called the country “a cancer for entire world”.

“Pakistan is cancer for entire world,” he said. “Pakistan is headache for the entire world. Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism for the entire world. Who says long live Pakistan…it’s down with Pakistan.”

The London-based MQM chief then turned to the party workers for different questions about their next “move” after leaving the hunger strike camp, suggesting that something violent was in the offing.

After his speech courts barred media outlets from broadcasting Altaf Hussain’s speeches