Dump truck crushes three to death in Karachi
KARACHI: A dump truck reportedly crushed three persons to death in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi, Bol news channel reported on Thursday.
Rescue sources said the incident took place near W-25 bus stop. The sources said the victims were riding a bike when the dump truck hit them.
The bodies have been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities, the rescue officials said.
On November 29, at least three people were killed and nine others wounded in a road accident near Landhi Bacha Jail in Karachi.
Rescue sources had said the coaster van was carrying employees of a private company that overturned after colliding with a passenger bus. The deceased and injured had been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for post-mortem and treatment respectively, they said.
The sources had said the identification process of the victims was underway.
The Landhi superintendent police had said the victims belonged to the same company and the incident happed when they were going to the office.
On November 25, at least two people traveling to Iran were killed in a road accident on the Northern Bypass in Karachi.
