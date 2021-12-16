ECP asks parliamentarians to submit their fresh financial statements

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday asked all the members of the Senate, national and provincial assemblies to submit their financial statements for the fiscal year 2020-21 by December 31.

The commission will publish a list on January 1, 2022, carrying the names of members who failed to submit the financial statements, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECP has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to scrutinise the conduct of the officials allegedly involved in corruption and corrupt practices during bye-election in NA-75, Sialkot-IV.

Read more: ECP reveals assets details of Sindh Assembly members

On November 10, 2020, ECP had released assets details of the members of the National Assembly for the financial year 2019-20.

According to the details: Prime Minister Imran Khan owned assets worth over Rs80 million. He had no vehicle to his name.

PM Imran Khan had more than $331000 and £518 in his four foreign accounts. With cash in hand of around 19 million, Imran Khan also owned four goats worth 0.2 million. In addition to this, the prime minister had also taken an advance of more than Rs 70 million in exchange for 80 kanals of land in Ferozewala.

On the other hand, Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser owned assets worth over Rs 80 million. However, Speaker Asad Qaiser owed more than Rs 12.6 million.

Read more: ECP releases assets details of Imran Khan, other MNAs

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan owned assets worth more than Rs 1.21 billion. Omar Ayub Khan had taken a loan of Rs 20 million.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had assets worth over Rs 150 million. Defense Minister Pervez Khattak owed Rs 2.5 crore to his mother-in-law.