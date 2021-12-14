ECP finalises arrangements to hold ‘free, fair elections’ in PP-206

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) finalized all arrangements to hold fair, free, transparent and peaceful elections in PP-206 on December 16.

Read more: PML-N asks ECP to take action against PTI officials in PP-206 by-election

According to a press release of the ECP issued on Monday, presiding officers will collect polling bags from the returning officer, and the personnel of Pakistan Rangers will provide security to them.

Moreover, comprehensive security arrangements had been made on the 183 polling stations of this provincial constituency of Punjab.

The police and the Pakistan Rangers will be deployed at polling stations, it added.

The presiding officers had been issued directives to keep their location on their cellular phone while taking pictures of form 45.

Moreover, they will immediately forward these pictures to the returning officer in the presence of polling agents, said the ECP press release.

In case of non-availability of internet, the ECP said, the presiding officers had been made bound to deliver the original copy of form 45 to the returning officer.

Every presiding officer will show an original copy of form 45 to the returning officer along with snapshot and forensic details which could ascertain the time and location, it added.

The returning officer will look into the picture, location details besides viewing the location of the presiding officer, and get this information to his cellular phone and will shift these details to his/her office computer.

The ECP also issued directives that every contestant will ensure that polling agents will not leave the polling station unless they receive form 45, signed by the presiding officer.

Read more: ECP imposes fine on Bilawal over code of conduct violation

The presiding officers had been made bound to provide a signed copy of form 45 to polling agents. Moreover, keeping in view the spread of pandemic coronavirus, the ECP had also issued directives to follow SOPs of social distancing during the election process, said the ECP.

The staff of ECP will ensure the voters follow covid-19 SOPs on the election day, it concluded.