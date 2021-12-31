Email demanding mandatory registration for vaccination is fake: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a body that oversees the Covid-19 operations in Pakistan, on Friday termed an email circulating on social media, demanding mandatory registration for vaccination as fake.

“A fake e-mail is circulating, asking citizens for mandatory registration for vaccination. No such e-mail is sent from NCOC/ministry of national health services. Citizens are advised not to respond to such e-mails,” said the NCOC in a tweet.

A fake Email is circulating, asking citizens for mandatory registration for vaccination. No such E Mail is sent from NCOC / Ministry of National Health Services. Citizens are advised not to respond to such E Mails. FIA Cyber crime wing is tracking the origin for necessary action. pic.twitter.com/HR3NJtD9Ad — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 30, 2021

It said that the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was tracking the origin of the email for necessary action.

A screenshot of the email had been circulating on social media for quite some time, asking citizens to get themselves registered for booster shots or jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier today, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC announced that Pakistan successfully achieved the target of vaccinating 70million people by year’s end that some people thought was impossible.

“…the goal of complete vaccination of 70 million people by the end of 2021 has been achieved,” announced the minister on the last day of 2021.

Lauding his team at the NCOC, he said, “I am grateful for the tireless work of the NCOC team, the federation, especially provincial administrations and the health teams.”