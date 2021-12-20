Establishing fund for Afghanistan, great success of OIC moot: FM Qureshi

The meeting of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held on the initiative of Saudi Arabia and hosted by Pakistan: PHOTO: MIAN KHURSHEED/FILE

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday called OIC’s decision to establish a fund for Afghanistan for the revival of its banking system a ‘great success’ of the moot.

A day after the 17th Extraordinary Session of Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, the foreign minister said Allah had bestowed Pakistan with great dignity and success under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held on the initiative of Saudi Arabia and hosted by Pakistan was attended by delegates from the member states, international aid agencies, and special representatives.

He said the participation of 20 foreign ministers, 10 deputy foreign ministers, and 437 delegates was a huge success for Pakistan, and a great breakthrough made with the coordination between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“It is not a matter of the Taliban but 38 million people of Afghanistan. Afghan people are faced with hunger and famine. They urgently need medicine and food,” he remarked.

The foreign minister said the schools could also function only when the government would have the resources to pay salaries.

He said the United States must review its policy considering the public needs.

He also thanked all relevant institutions and individuals for putting in their efforts to hold the moot including the Foreign Office staffers, National Assembly Speaker, Senate, armed forces, and local and international media for their reporting on the extraordinary session.