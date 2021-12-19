Extraordinary session of OIC an expression of solidarity with Afghans: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (CFM OIC) on Afghanistan is an expression of solidarity with the Afghan people and to focus our collective energies on addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister welcomed the delegations from OIC member states, observers, friends, partners and international organisations to Pakistan.

“I look forward to speaking at the Conference,” he wrote.

Pakistan is hosting the CFM OIC session on Afghanistan in Islamabad today. The conference will devise a comprehensive strategy to deal with the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The session is convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as OIC summit chair.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the key note address at the inaugural session.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud and OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha will also address the inaugural session.

Around 70 delegations from OIC member states, non-members and international organisations are attending the moot. It includes around 20 delegations led at the ministerial and 10 at the deputy-minister/minister of state level.