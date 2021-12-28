Fawad rejects media reports, says PTI has not suggested any name for chairman NAB

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not suggest any name for the post of chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In a tweet, he said that the news being circulated in the media in this regard was not correct and added, that the names for the slot would be decided after due consultation.

چئرمین نیب کے عہدے کیلئے تحریک انصاف نے کوئ نام تجویز نہی کیا اس حوالے سے میڈیا پر خبریں درست نہیں ہیں، آنے والے دنوں میں مشاورت کے بعد اس ضمن میں ناموں کا فیصلہ کیا جائیگا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the opposition parties also could not reach consensus on the proposed names for the post of chairman NAB, BOL News reported on Monday.

Sources privy to the development had stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had presented their proposed names before a steering committee of opposition parties.

JUI-F had suggested the name of former chief justice Peshawar High Court Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad Khan, said the report.

The PML-N had presented the names of the brother of former chief justice Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Nasir Saeed Khosa and Salman Siddique and Irfan Qadir.

The PPP had proposed the name of former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, besides the name of a former judge, Bol News added.

According to the rules, the opposition leader has to send three names to the president for the chairman NAB post.

Under the NAB Ordinance, the prime minister is obliged to consult the opposition for appointing a new chairman NAB. The president, leader and opposition leader in the National Assembly will appoint the chairman NAB after consultation for four years.