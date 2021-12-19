Federal Minister Shibli Faraz escapes unhurt in Dara Adamkhel gun attack
DARA ADAMKHEL: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz escaped unhurt in a gun attack by unknown assailants on Sunday.
However, his guard and driver were injured while his car’s windscreen was damaged in the attack. The injured were being shifted to Peshawar for treatment, according to a report.
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz was on the way to his native town Kohat from Peshawar when he was assailed.
Faraz in a statement said that he was safe and sound.
