Federal Minister Shibli Faraz escapes unhurt in Dara Adamkhel gun attack

Web Desk BOL News

19th Dec, 2021. 07:21 pm
Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz. Image: File

DARA ADAMKHEL: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz escaped unhurt in a gun attack by unknown assailants on Sunday.

However, his guard and driver were injured while his car’s windscreen was damaged in the attack. The injured were being shifted to Peshawar for treatment, according to a report.

Read more: Kohat Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz was on the way to his native town Kohat from Peshawar when he was assailed.

Faraz in a statement said that he was safe and sound.

 

Read More

14 mins ago
Green Line bus service gets ready to hit the road

KARACHI: The Green Line bus rapid transit project is part of a...
4 mins ago
‘Eco-friendly’ road in capital sets precedence

ISLAMABAD: With the aim to create a capital without unnecessary waste, the...
11 mins ago
Sindh govt gives historic Manora a facelift

KARACHI: With a promise to change the way in which the people...
12 mins ago
Memories of Quetta's M.A. Jinnah Road 

QUETTA: Once the restaurants and shops at either side of Mohammad Ali...
14 mins ago
Charsadda Local Body Election Results 2021 - City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Charsadda Local Body Election Results 2021 - The votes polling process in...
17 mins ago
Khyber Local Body Election Results 2021 - City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Khyber Local Body Election Results 2021 - The votes polling process in...