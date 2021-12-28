Federal Ombudsman appoints Grievance Commissioners for women employees, children

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has appointed Grievance Commissioners for women employees and children.

Addressing the officers and staff of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat on Tuesday, the federal ombudsman, who took the oath of his office on 27th December 2021, said that the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat’s mandate is to redress the grievances of general public against maladministration by the government agencies.

He urged the officers and staff of the secretariat to intensify their efforts for the service of common citizens, adding that it is a great opportunity for the employees to alleviate the problems of aggrieved citizens, therefore, everyone in this secretariat discharge his duties with utmost zeal and dedication.

The ombudsman said that awareness campaign on the role of Wafaqi Mohtasib would be extended to far flung areas.

While appreciating the efforts of his predecessors, he said that further initiatives would be taken to address the systemic issues and reports prepared by the committees constituted earlier for the purposes and would be pursued for implementation by the government agencies concerned.

He further said that the Implementation Wing of the Wafaqi Mohtasib would be strengthened to ensure the provision of due relief to the complainants. He also underscored the need for adhering to merit and fair play.

He also constituted various committees for the purpose of better managing the affairs of the Wafaqi Mohtasib secretariat.