FIA arrests four suspected human traffickers from Peshawar

The suspects were involved in forging immigration documents—Image: File

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday nabbed four suspected human traffickers from Mohalla Jhangi, Qissa Khwani Bazar, as part of a crackdown against trafficking.

FIA officials said that during the operation, fake licenses, bogus Afghan identity cards, fake marriage certificates and fabricated seals of the Ministry of Interior were also recovered.

According to FIA officials, the suspects were involved in forging immigration documents and fake Afghan identity cards.

Three accused belonged to Peshawar while one was an Afghan national.

During the month of December, the Corporate Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar has arrested as many as 37 people for their alleged involvement in money laundering and Hawala/Hundi business.

According to Deputy Director FIA Khawaja Hammad ur Rehman, FIA Peshawar has also managed to recover more than Rs50 million during 34 raids conducted in various cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar.

He said more than 100 inquiries pending for the past sometimes have also been disposed of.

However, despite the continuous efforts of the PTI government to get Pakistan out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the global money-laundering watchdog is still keeping Pakistan on its grey list.