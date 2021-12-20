FIA arrests six suspects involved in hawala hundi from Khanpur

The suspects have been identified as Sajjad Ahmed, Ghulam Akbar, Touqeer Ali, Dilawar Khan, Rashid Hussain and Shahid Ameen. Image: File

KHANPUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur carried out a raid in Khanpur and arrested six suspects allegedly involved in illegal money exchange, hundi and hawala, Bol news channel reported on Monday.

The FIA sources said the suspects were arrested from bus stands of Khanpur and Nawazabad. The suspects have been identified as Sajjad Ahmed, Ghulam Akbar, Touqeer Ali, Dilawar Khan, Rashid Hussain and Shahid Ameen.

Read more: FIA declares Shehbaz Sharif, his sons prime suspects in money-laundering scam

The sources said the suspects had been involved in the illegal activity for about seven years. A case has been registered against the suspects and further interrogation is underway.

The raiding team included SI Abdul Rauf, Maqsood Ahmed and Hafiz Usman.

On December 14, the FIA had found Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz as prime suspects for their alleged involvement in laundering Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

A special court (offences in the bank) had issued a show-cause notice to FIA Director Zone-I Dr Rizwan Ahmad on December 11 for not filing the challan, consisting of seven volumes and 400 pages, of the case.

Read more: Imran desperate to jail Shehbaz through FIA: Marriyum

However, in a challan, submitted before a banking court on December 13, the FIA had claimed that the father-son duo failed to provide a money trail and submitted a list of 100 witnesses and incriminating material against them.