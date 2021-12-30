FIA arrests three suspects for withdrawing others’ money from Ehsaas Programme

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 04:07 pm

FIA Director Imran Riaz said the accused were identified as Irshad Ali, Ahmed and Pir Bakhsh. Image: File

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cybercrime Wing has arrested three suspects for fraudulently withdrawing money from the government’s Ehsaas Programme, during an operation in Naushahro Feroze district.

FIA Director Imran Riaz said the accused were identified as Irshad Ali, Ahmed and Pir Bakhsh. He said a laptop, a biometric machine, mobile phones, a bank device and more than 1,500 Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) were recovered from their possession.

Read more: FIA arrests four suspects for frauding people under the name of Ehsaas Kafaalat

Imran Riaz said the suspects used to keep CNICs of the people who would withdraw money from Ehsaas Programme.

After they had collected the CNICs, he said, they would withdraw the money before its owners could do so.

The director said a case had been lodged against the suspects and investigation was started.

On December 1, the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing had arrested four suspects, including three women, for allegedly swindling people out of money under the name of the Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme.

Read more: NAB arrested ‘wheat-eating rats’ in Sindh, recovered Rs20bn, claims chairman

According to an FIA official, a complainant had claimed that the suspects were minting money from innocent people by asking for their ID cards. Through those cards, the official had added, the suspects would get the money from the Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme against their names.

