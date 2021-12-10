FIA retrieves ETPB land worth billions

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar on Friday retrieved Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) land worth several billions of rupees.

According to Deputy Director FIA Khawaja Hammad ur Rehman, on the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was constituted which conducted several raids in Peshawar City area with the help of Police and local administration.

According to Kh Hammad, 28 Kanal land where a park was established by the TMA in Mohallah Shiekh Abbad Peshawar has been sealed and handed over to ETPB Peshawar. The value of the land was approximately 1680 million rupees.

Similarly, he said nine-Marla plot at Mohallah Jogan Shah was also got vacated and handed over to ETPB authorities.

DD FIA further told Bol News that in other raids, eight commercial shops and 10 commercial shops having area of 10 marlas at Gur Mandi Road have also been got vacated and handed over to the ETPB Peshawar.

Moreover, a recovery of two million in cash was also made from defaulters of two different properties and submitted to the ETPB.