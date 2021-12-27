FM Qureshi asks Pakistani diplomats to promote economic diplomacy
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in different states to play their proactive role in the promotion of economic diplomacy.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s focus is shifting from geopolitics to geo-economics,” he said chairing a high-level meeting on economic diplomacy in Islamabad.
The foreign minister said Africa was of great importance in this regard and to benefit from its economic potential, Pakistan had expanded its diplomatic presence by opening five missions in Africa.
He said due to such efforts, Pakistan improved 39 points in ease of doing business. In Roshan Digital Account, $2.9 billion were deposited by people from 175 countries while $2 billion were invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates, he added.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the scope of economic diplomacy was not limited to imports and exports but it could help in increasing investment, promotion of tourism, finding employment opportunities in different countries and playing a proactive role for artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and information technology.
The minister also stressed to work for promoting tourism including religious tourism.
On this occasion, Pakistan’s diplomatic missions apprised the foreign minister about their efforts for promoting economic diplomacy.
