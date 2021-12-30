FO condemns Indian killing spree in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of six Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian forces in the last two days.

The Foreign Office (FO), in a statement highlighted the “escalating campaign of repression in IIOJK, including fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations, at least 24 Kashmiris have been martyred in December so far”.

It said that the continuing human rights violations in IIOJK including arbitrary detentions, humiliation and harassment of Kashmiris are equally reprehensible.

Read more: At least 18 innocent Kashmiris martyred in Indian held Kashmir in December so far

FO called for the international community to take cognisance of the deteriorating situation in IIOJK and hold India accountable for its unrelenting oppression of Kashmiris with total impunity in complete disregard of international law.

“It is equally important that relevant international, UN and OIC human rights bodies thoroughly investigate incidents of fake encounters in IIOJK including the one in Hyderpora in November 2021 – in which the Indian occupation forces are now desperately trying to cover up the massacre of four Kashmiris through fabrication and lies,” FO said.

Read more: Killings of youth in fake encounters plot to change Kashmir’s demography: JKNF

It added that Pakistan will continue to expose the BJP-RSS combine’s tyranny in IIOJK as it steadfastly stands by the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as promised to them by the UN Security Council (UNSC).