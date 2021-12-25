Founder of BOL Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh Pays Tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th Birth Anniversary

KARACHI: BOL Founder and CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh is among the many public figures who paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 145th birth anniversary.

“On the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, let us hold true to the Quaid’s core principles of Unity, Faith & Discipline – continuing Pakistan’s journey as a successful and prosperous nation built upon the foundations of hope, courage and self-belief,” said by BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh.

On the 145th birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, let us hold true to the Quaid’s core principles of Unity, Faith & Discipline – continuing 🇵🇰Pakistan’s journey as a successful and prosperous nation built upon the foundations of hope, courage and self-belief!#QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/VznX45F9Gv — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) December 25, 2021

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born a great leader, he applied his God-given capabilities to change the lives of people of the subcontinent, which has no precedent in history of humanity. Muslims of the subcontinent hoped for a separate state for the last two decades, which was accurately fulfilled by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah through his political struggle and his guiding principles of religious freedom, rule of law and equality for all.

Quaid-e-Azam viewed Pakistan to become an educated nation by considering education as a matter of life and death. Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh following the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah to teach 10 million children, who would hold pens instead of tools in their tiny hands.

The vision of Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh is as true as his great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan Number 1 country on the map of the world.